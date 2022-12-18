Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 30.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Devon Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 185.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $60.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.53.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

