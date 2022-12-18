Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,160 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,160 ($38.77) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.89) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($51.04) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.75) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($55.82) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,115.33 ($50.49).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,624 ($44.46) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,686.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,708.43. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($50.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,588.57.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,622 ($44.44) per share, with a total value of £8,258.16 ($10,131.47). Insiders purchased 678 shares of company stock worth $2,482,176 over the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

