Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Update

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 21,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ DFFN traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.18. 5,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,008. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $12.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.