DigiByte Price Reaches $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $131.40 million and $2.89 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,801.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000472 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00385228 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023600 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.50 or 0.00860045 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002066 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00096012 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.82 or 0.00611977 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005959 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00266789 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,881,114,415 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
