Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Short Interest Update

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 384,100 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the November 15th total of 353,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.4 days.

Dorel Industries Trading Down 4.0 %

DIIBF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.69. 5,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,031. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.07 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.61.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $374.14 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%.

About Dorel Industries

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.

