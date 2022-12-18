Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the November 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dover

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE:DOV traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.