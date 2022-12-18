Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) & RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 36.70% 16.41% 14.34% RumbleON 2.44% 9.05% 3.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.0% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. 45.2% of Doximity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of RumbleON shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 1 4 8 0 2.54 RumbleON 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Doximity and RumbleON, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Doximity presently has a consensus target price of $41.80, suggesting a potential upside of 19.12%. RumbleON has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 186.62%. Given RumbleON’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Doximity.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Doximity and RumbleON’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $343.55 million 19.66 $154.78 million $0.65 53.99 RumbleON $934.73 million 0.11 -$9.73 million $2.99 2.10

Doximity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Doximity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Doximity has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Doximity beats RumbleON on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc. operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides automotive transportation services between dealerships and auctions. Its platform offers ability to buy, sell, trade, and finance new and pre-owned vehicles online or in store for dealers and consumers. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

