EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $170.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EGP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.44.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $147.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.79. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

