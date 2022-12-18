Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Down 17.1% in November

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,194 shares of company stock worth $994,473. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Elastic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 103,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 24,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 145,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,665. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.02. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $127.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Elastic to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

