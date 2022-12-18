Electroneum Tops 1-Day Volume of $23,994.50 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $35.60 million and approximately $23,994.50 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005975 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001008 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000621 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002633 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00011590 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000137 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,935,257,249 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.
Electroneum Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
