Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 532,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embecta Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,033. Embecta has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Embecta

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Embecta from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Embecta in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

