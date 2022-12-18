Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in November

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,434,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 1,352,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 191.2 days.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of EDVMF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,971. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $27.70.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.50 to C$38.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,400 ($29.44) to GBX 2,580 ($31.65) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$35.75 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.