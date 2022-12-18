Enegra (EGX) Price Hits $172.75 on Top Exchanges (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $14.68 billion and approximately $1.94 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for about $172.75 or 0.01027924 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $880.50 or 0.05246071 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00489410 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,866.99 or 0.28997803 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 172.22807972 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,932,046.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

