Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW) Short Interest Up 5.2% in November

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Energem during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Energem during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Energem during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Energem during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energem by 517.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 339,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 284,273 shares during the period.

Energem Price Performance

Shares of ENCPW stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.09. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,871. Energem has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

Energem Company Profile

Energem Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

