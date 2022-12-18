Energi Price Tops $0.24 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Energi has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $14.33 million and $178,770.38 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00071791 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00053008 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001138 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022081 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,330,635 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

