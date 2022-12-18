Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Short Interest Update

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 627,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Energizer Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Energizer stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $33.58. 1,024,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,532. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. Energizer has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,142.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 6.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Energizer by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Energizer by 51.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Energizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,673,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,239,000 after buying an additional 78,644 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

