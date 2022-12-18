Energy Web Token (EWT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $106.17 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for about $3.22 or 0.00019300 BTC on popular exchanges. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $106.17 million and $809,038.97 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

