EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised EOG Resources from a market weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.73.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $125.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.78. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

