Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Short Interest Update

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the November 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOSE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:EOSE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,244. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $85.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.37). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1,109.86% and a negative return on equity of 2,650.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. Research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Shribman sold 662,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $867,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 65,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $464,286.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 67.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 79,477 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 110.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 200,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 38.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 638,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $5,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Further Reading

