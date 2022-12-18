Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Up 8.5% in November

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 7,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised their price target on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Equinor ASA from 380.00 to 370.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 137,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 669.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 255,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 300,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

EQNR traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,645,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,005. The stock has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

