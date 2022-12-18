ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.
EPIX stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.04.
In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $5,970,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,379,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,370,740.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
