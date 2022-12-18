ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

ESSA Pharma Price Performance

EPIX stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.04.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Insider Activity at ESSA Pharma

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $5,970,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,379,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,370,740.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,748,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after buying an additional 5,050,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after buying an additional 888,869 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after buying an additional 851,612 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,478,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 516,536 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $4,282,000.

(Get Rating)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.