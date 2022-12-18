ETHPoW 1-Day Volume Hits $3.51 Million (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. ETHPoW has a total market capitalization of $325.50 million and $3.51 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ETHPoW has traded down 18% against the dollar. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for $3.02 or 0.00018021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $904.22 or 0.05403055 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.56 or 0.00487374 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,832.69 or 0.28877135 BTC.

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,309,783 coins and its circulating supply is 107,607,833 coins. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,309,783.04993 with 107,600,291.04993 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.0527847 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $5,768,825.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

