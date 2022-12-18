Euro Coin (EUROC) Price Tops $1.06 on Top Exchanges

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00006310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $26.78 million and $123,451.38 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 25,321,579 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

