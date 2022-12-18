Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evergy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.50.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.97. Evergy has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.