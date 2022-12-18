Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $375,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,725,958,000 after acquiring an additional 245,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after buying an additional 502,935 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $1,090,886,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Stryker by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,554,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,116,000 after buying an additional 476,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Cowen boosted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.79.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $239.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.52. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

