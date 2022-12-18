Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Up 14.8% in November

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 26,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. 18,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,094. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.65.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

