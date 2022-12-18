EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Short Interest Down 11.9% in November

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

EVRAZ Stock Performance

EVRAZ stock remained flat at $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. EVRAZ has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel and value-added products, including infrastructure steel, rails, large-diameter pipes, and oil country tubular goods.

