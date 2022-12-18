ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Short Interest Down 23.5% in November

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 731,900 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the November 15th total of 956,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,285 shares of company stock worth $1,329,144 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

ExlService Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.91. The stock had a trading volume of 302,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,032. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.91 and its 200 day moving average is $164.24. ExlService has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $361.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.