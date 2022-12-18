Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in November

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the November 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

FRFHF stock traded down $8.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $580.53. 9,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $526.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.50. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $363.48 and a one year high of $600.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRFHF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.