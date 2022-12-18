Fantom (FTM) One Day Volume Tops $35.12 Million

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001227 BTC on major exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $569.35 million and approximately $35.12 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,768,554,851 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

