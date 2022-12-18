Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Down 20.5% in November

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at Federal Agricultural Mortgage
In other news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $75,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.2 %
AGM stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.23. The stock had a trading volume of 78,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,122. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $130.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.36.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.26%.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.
About Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.
See Also
