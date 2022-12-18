Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Down 20.5% in November

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $75,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

AGM stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.23. The stock had a trading volume of 78,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,122. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $130.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.36.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.26%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.