Fei USD (FEI) One Day Volume Hits $1.08 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Fei USD has a market cap of $424.86 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005947 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99978157 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $3,362,648.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

