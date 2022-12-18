Fellaz Price Hits $1.50 on Top Exchanges (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Fellaz token can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00008977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fellaz has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fellaz has a market cap of $4.71 billion and approximately $385,387.56 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $863.10 or 0.05134072 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00487698 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.24 or 0.28898795 BTC.

About Fellaz

Fellaz was first traded on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fellaz

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fellaz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fellaz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

