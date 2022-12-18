Financial Review: Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -498.19% -39.15% -19.61% Fisker -669,901.25% -75.88% -34.64%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 2 3 6 0 2.36 Fisker 0 7 6 0 2.46

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lucid Group and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Lucid Group presently has a consensus price target of 24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 229.04%. Fisker has a consensus price target of $14.92, suggesting a potential upside of 116.91%. Given Lucid Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Fisker.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lucid Group and Fisker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $27.11 million 456.83 -$2.58 billion -1.42 -5.19 Fisker $110,000.00 19,508.55 -$471.34 million ($1.73) -3.98

Fisker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.3% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lucid Group beats Fisker on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

