Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 1,576 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 148,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 637.8% in the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 134,017 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

COWZ traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.57. 1,911,587 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77.

