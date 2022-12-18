Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Financial Strategies Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXCOW. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Financial Strategies Acquisition alerts:

Financial Strategies Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FXCOW remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. 83,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,823. Financial Strategies Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About Financial Strategies Acquisition

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial technology and financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

