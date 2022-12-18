Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Short Interest Update

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,476,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 3,272,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34,760.0 days.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FGRRF remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. Fingerprint Cards AB has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.65.

About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) develops, produces, and markets biometric systems and technologies. Its biometric systems include sensors, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. The company offers biometric solutions for smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart cards, door locks, authentication keys, vehicles, payment cards, internet of thing (IoT), and the automotive industry.

