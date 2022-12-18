Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Short Interest Update

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,476,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 3,272,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34,760.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FGRRF remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. Fingerprint Cards AB has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.65.
