Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Short Interest Down 16.9% in November

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNVT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 35,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,180. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. Finnovate Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finnovate Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 100.0% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Finnovate Acquisition by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Finnovate Acquisition by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 248,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Finnovate Acquisition by 6.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

