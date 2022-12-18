First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Down 11.1% in November

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 2.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 177.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 121.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.42. 5,793,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,963. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

