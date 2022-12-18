First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Down 11.1% in November

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBPGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 177.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 121.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FBP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.42. 5,793,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,963. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

