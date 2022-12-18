First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Business Financial Services news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $112,687.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 514,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 74,261 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 132,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2,169.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 42,431 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 21.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 18.3% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of FBIZ traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 128,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,772. The firm has a market cap of $313.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBIZ shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

