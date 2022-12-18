First Citizens Financial Corp Buys 231 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.8% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $114.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.36.

