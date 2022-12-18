First Citizens Financial Corp Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,554 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,983,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,855 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,210 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

