First Citizens Financial Corp Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 21,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 143,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,611,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $192.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.