First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 200 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 194,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.9% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

