First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Raised to $140.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stephens to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Republic Bank from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.50.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC stock opened at $121.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $209.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.08.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

