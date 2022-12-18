First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 2.1% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 264,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 58,903 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $427,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 814,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,494,000 after buying an additional 63,705 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

