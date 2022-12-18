FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 925,100 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

FLT stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.25. 1,016,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,558. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $265.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.05. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

