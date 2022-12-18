Flow (FLOW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.01 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Flow has a market capitalization of $790.79 million and approximately $11.01 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00004547 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Flow has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,374,883,685 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

