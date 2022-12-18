Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.51. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 107.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

