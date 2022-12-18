Fluence Energy’s (FLNC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their buy rating on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth $950,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 164.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 899,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 558,842 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,228,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares in the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 42.9% in the second quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth $3,144,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

